CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE



Read all of today’s news about OA Sport

MUSETTI-NARDI LIVE LIVE (2nd MATCH FROM 11.00)

LIVE LIVE FROM SONEGO-MEDVEDEV (3rd MATCH FROM 11.00)

THE LIVE LIVE OF BERRETTINI-CERUNDOLO (4TH MATCH FROM 11.00)

14:35 Our LIVE LIVE text by Sinner-Schwartzman ends here. See you tomorrow with at least two Italians on the field. Thanks for following us. To all friends and readers of OA Sport have a good continuation of the day.

14:34 Sinner will have to grow especially with the percentage of first serves. For what it’s worth, today Jannik served only 48% of primes, however he scored 83% of points.

14:33 Match without history, in the presence of a disheartened opponent with left shoulder problems. The real test for Jannik will be tomorrow.

14:32 Only 42 minutes of play were enough for Sinner to reach the round of 16 of the ATP in Montecarlo. The blue will find the Pole Hubert Hurkacz.

JANNIK SINNER b. DIEGO SCHWARTZMAN 6-0 3-1 RITIRO.

0-30 New backhand error, it ends here.

0-15 Seventh double foul by Peque.

3-1 Game Sinner. Schwartzman’s answer is long. Series of 12 points to 0 signed by the blue.

40-0 ACE Sinner, the second.

30-0 Yet another backhand shot by the South American in mid-net.

15-0 The tape rejects the Argentine’s forehand acceleration.

2-1 BREAK SINNER! Double fault number 6 by Schwartzman, who suffers the immediate break even at the start of the second set.

0-40 Three Sinner break points. The ribbon accommodates the ball on the blue’s forehand, who makes no mistake.

0-30 Backhand of the Argentine who sinks into the net.

0-15 Fifth double foul of the South American.



1-1 Game Sinner. Schwartzman’s forehand does not pass, and he returns to serve.

40-0 ACE Sinner, the first of the match.

30-0 In the corridor, the forehand inside out of the Argentine.

15-0 Schwartzman’s forehand is halfway through the net.

1-0 Game Schwartzman. Another forehand error by the South Tyrolean. The South American is unlocked.

40-30 Straight Sinner’s answer is bad. First game ball in favor of the Argentine.

30-30 In the corridor the forehand in the open field of the blue.

15-30 Double mileage foul by Schwartzman.

15-15 Response from Sinner shutting down on the network.

0-15 Prolonged exchange on the diagonal of the straight, with the South American giving way.

SECOND SET

6-0 PRIMO SET SINNER. The Argentine’s answer doesn’t pass, a first set without a story ends here.

40-15 Sinner winning service, there are two set points.

30-15 Schwartzman tries to get out of the exchange with the drop, easy prey for an attentive Sinner.

15-15 Good straight cross of the blue.

0-15 Sinner loses the backhand measures.

14:12 We start again after a 5-minute break.

14:09 Schwartzman’s shoulder treatment is underway. The numerous and above all conspicuous errors arrived from the backhand of the Peque are explained.

14:08 Medical time out requested by the South American, who complains of problems with his left shoulder.

5-0 BREAK SINNER! Second consecutive double foul by the Argentine. Difficult match to comment, there is absolutely no match.

0-40 Three Sinner break points. Double fault Schwartzman, the second.

0-30 Excellent backhand response from the blue.

0-15 The errors of the South American flock, this time with the forehand.

4-0 Game Sinner. The Argentine sends a new backhand under the tape.

40-30 Jannik’s second is very deep, who gets the 4-0 ball.

30-30 Look for the aggressive response from Schwartzman straight, but the ball ends up in the net.

15-30 The reverse of the number 7 seed stops on the tape.

15-15 The blue’s defensive backhand is excellent, which sends the opponent out of speed.

0-15 Along the straight of Sinner leaving the service.

3-0 DOPPIO BREAK SINNER! Yet another reverse of the South American that ends well below the tape. Jannik takes an excellent margin in this first set.

30-40 Double break ball. Schwartzman double fault.

30-30 Jannik’s winning cross backhand!

30-15 Halfway through the net, the Argentine’s backhand along the line.

30-0 The South Tyrolean loses control of the inside out forehand.

15-0 Sinner’s straight cue arrives.

2-0 Game Sinner. Finally Jannik finds the first from the left, confirming the break.

40-30 Schwartzman’s forehand is weak and short, with the ball dying in the middle of the net.

30-30 Second consecutive double foul from the left of the blue.

30-15 Another mistake by the South American on the backhand side.

15-15 Double foul Sinner.

15-0 The tape holds Schwartzman’s straight passerby.

1-0 BREAK SINNER! First game in which the heaviness of the ball from the South Tyrolean put the Argentine in serious difficulty.

0-40 Three Sinner break points. Aggressive with the forehand response to the blue.

0-30 Schwartzman’s backhand stops on the tape.

0-15 Jannik’s backhand is immediately deep.

FIRST SET

13:45 The pre-match warm-up is underway. In just over 3 minutes off hostilities with the Argentine at the service!

13:43 Welcomed by the applause of the public, the protagonists of the match enter the field.

13:42 The winner of the match that we are going to comment on will face Hubert Hurkacz tomorrow in the round of 16. The Pole yesterday got rid of the British Draper in three partials.

13:39 It will be the second direct confrontation between the two doubles partners who have gone as far as the second round in this tournament. In fact, the blue beat the South American 2-0 in the ATP final in Antwerp 2021.

13:35 On the field Ranieri III the interview with the Norwegian is still in progress. In a few minutes, Jannik Sinner and the Argentine Diego Schwartzman will enter the field.

13:31 With extreme effort, but in two sets, Casper Ruud reaches the round of 16 by overcoming the Dutch van de Zandschulp. The moment of Jannik Sinner is therefore approaching.

12:20 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome back to LIVE LIVE written by Sinner-Schartzman. The first set between the Norwegian Ruud and the Dutch van de Zandschulp has just finished, with the Scandinavian winning 7-5. At the end of this meeting it will be the turn of the young South Tyrolean. See you later!

Good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE text of the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 in Montecarlo between Jannik Sinner and the Argentine Diego Schwartzman. Second direct confrontation between the two, two years after the final won 2-0 by the blue on the fast indoor court in Antwerp. The winner of this match will find the Polish Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 16.

Sinner, a twenty-two year old from San Candido, arrives at the Monegasque appointment after having impressed in the North American bracket by reaching the semifinal in Indian Wells and the final in Miami. It will be an important test that will provide us with details on the growth of the young South Tyrolean in terms of clay. On the other side of the net he will find his doubles partner.

Schwartzman, a 31-year-old from Buenos Aires, is trying to re-emerge from a long period of crisis. Slipped to number 37 in the ATP rankings, the Argentine has never won two consecutive matches this season. Winner of 4 titles in his career, El Peque remains an opponent to be reckoned with on this surface.

The match between Jannik Sinner and Diego Schwartzman will be the second on Campo Ranieri III starting at 11.00 after the match between the Norwegian Casper Ruud and the Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp. You can follow live TV on Sky Sports, and streaming on Sky GO and Tennis TV. OA Sport will offer you LIVE LIVE written point by point of the event. Have fun and good tennis everyone!

Photo: LaPresse

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport