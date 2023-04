Hockey players from Třinec can secure a place in the extra league playoff finals today. In the series with Pardubice, they are leading 3:2 on matches and one win separates them from their fifth participation in the Masaryk Cup in a row. Dynamo, which won the regular season, wants to force a decisive seventh duel on the opponent’s ice. The match starts at 5 p.m. and you can watch it in a detailed online report on Sport.cz.

