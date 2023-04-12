Before further pro-Palestinian demonstrations planned for the weekend in Berlin, the Central Council of Jews in Germany is calling for decisive reactions from the police in the event of anti-Semitic slogans. Central Council President Josef Schuster told the “Bild” newspaper (Wednesday) that he expected “that the rally would be dissolved immediately” “if inhuman and anti-Semitic slogans were used again”. “I think letting the rule of law go by is dangerous,” warned Schuster.

Allegedly anti-Jewish slogans at a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Holy Saturday in Berlin had triggered nationwide outrage. The police state protection is currently investigating against a person for incitement to hatred, a police spokeswoman told the Evangelical Press Service (epd) in Berlin on Wednesday. Their identity is still unknown. Police videos and external videos would be evaluated.

According to a video published on the Internet by the demonstration monitoring platform democ, anti-Semitic slogans such as “Death to the Jews. Death to Israel!” were chanted in Arabic at the Palestinian demonstration involving around 300 people in Berlin-Neukölln. chanted. But the police did not intervene.

According to the spokesman for the Berlin interior administration, Thilo Cablitz, the police had an interpreter and a linguist with Arabic knowledge on site. Both would not have heard this “explicit statement”. “Otherwise, exactly what everyone is demanding and rightly demanding would have happened – immediate intervention,” said Cablitz on the RBB evening show. It is now a matter of identifying the alleged perpetrator who shouted one of these slogans. The public prosecutor’s office must then finally assess whether the content really was criminal.

According to a police spokeswoman, two more pro-Palestinian meetings, each with 100 people, have been registered for the weekend in Berlin. In both cases the applicants are individuals. The first meeting on Saturday is themed “Solidarity with all political prisoners on Palestinian Prisoners’ Day”. According to the organizers, a demonstration on the “Day of the Palestinian Prisoners” will follow on Sunday. According to information from the “Bild” newspaper, the network “Samidoun” is behind the elevator, which is considered to be the preliminary organization of the left-wing extremist “People’s Front for the Liberation of Palestine”.

Before Easter, the traditional Al-Kuds march in Berlin at the end of the Muslim month of fasting, Ramadan, was canceled. A “Quds AG” had registered 2,000 participants for the annual demonstration of enemies of Israel, anti-Semites and Holocaust deniers. The march had always attracted thousands of people. According to the security authorities, the terrorist organization Hezbollah is behind the organizers. On Al-Quds Day, Muslims are called to conquer Jerusalem and destroy Israel.