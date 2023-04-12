Fuqing News Network, April 12 (Reporter Chen Lan) During the Ching Ming Festival, more than 600 mu of tea trees in the Lanhushan tea base in Dongzhang Town revealed new buds, and the tea pickers were busy picking the first batch of new tea after the beginning of spring this year.

Walking into the Lanhushan tea base in Dongzhang Town, one can see the lush tea trees on the hillside, and the tea trees are closely connected in one row. Dozens of tea pickers shuttle between the tea ridges with bamboo baskets on their bodies. Pairs of skillful hands are flying on the tip of the tea, skillfully The young buds were picked in a timely manner, and a poetic picture scroll of “tea is busy in spring” is drawn.

According to reports, there are more than 600 acres of tea trees planted in the Lanhu Mountain Tea Garden. The main varieties are Jinguanyin, Golden Peony, Tieguanyin, Purple Rose, etc. They have been picked on a large scale since mid-March this year, and the average fresh leaves picked per day can reach about 800 catties. Make about 170 catties of finished tea. With natural advantages such as altitude and climate, the quality of local tea is well-known.

“The tea planted in this tea field is Jinguanyin, a new variety from the Provincial Institute of Tea Science. It is characterized by high fragrance. From planting in 2008 to the present, the quality of the tea trees has been improving every year.” Nanhu Mountain Tea Industry of Fujian Province Huang Jian, general manager of the company, said.

It is reported that the tea-picking season at the Lanhushan Tea Base will last until late April. Since the tea garden requires a lot of labor every year for tea picking, tea making, management and maintenance, it provides employment opportunities for local people and increases farmers’ income. Ms. Chen, a villager in Douhua Village, Dongzhang Town, is one of them. She has been picking tea at the Lanhu Mountain tea base for many years. “You can get a job right at your doorstep and take care of your family. You can kill two birds with one stone.” Sister Chen said happily.

At present, the Lanhushan tea base sells tea to all parts of the country through a combination of online and offline methods. At the same time, the base also launched experience projects such as tea picking and tea making to further increase product sales and promote tea culture in depth.