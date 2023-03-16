Borac will get a new president and management on April 3.

Source: Promo/FK Borac

Banja Luka Borac was left without management.

The president of the football club Borac Stojan Malbašić and the entire Board of Directors submitted their resignations at the new extraordinary session of the Board of Directors of the club held on Thursday from 2 p.m.

Six days ago, an extraordinary session of the club’s management was held, after which changes in the management were announced and an election session of the FC Borac Assembly was scheduled for April 10, however, the club from Platonova Street will receive new management seven days earlier.

The election session of the assembly, where the new president and club management will be elected, will be held on April 3it was announced after today’s extraordinary session.

We transmit the announcement of FK Borac in its entirety:

“The Board of FC Borac held an extraordinary session where Stojan Malbašić, the president of FC Borac, resigned, and all members of the Board of FC Borac also did so.

It was previously decided that the election assembly of FK Borac, at which the new president and members of the Board of Directors will be elected, will be held on April 3, and not, as previously planned, on April 10.

The schedule change was due to the need for FK Borac to get a new management as soon as possible, which would have enough time to bring the current season to an end and achieve the set goals.

The public will be informed in a timely manner about all the details of holding the election assembly”.