Russo-Ukrainian ceasefire may be in the future Putin: may fight in Ukraine for a long time

(Moscow news on the 8th) president (Vladimir Putin) said today that the Russian army may be in Long-term combat, but Putin also pointed out that he does not think it is necessary to start military mobilization at present.

Putin told a televised Kremlin human rights commission that Russia’s “special military operation” against Ukraine could be a lengthy process, foreign media reported.

But Putin stressed that the Russian government would only use nuclear weapons in response to an enemy attack. “When we are attacked, we fight back,” he said.

He said: “We are not crazy, we understand what nuclear weapons are. Compared with other nuclear countries, the means (nuclear weapons) we have are more advanced and modern. This is an obvious fact. But we will not spread this around the world. A weapon wielded like a razor.”

He also accused international organizations such as the United Nations (UN) and Western media of harboring anti-Russian bias, and Russia was forced to relinquish membership of some organizations because of these apparent biases.