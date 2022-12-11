Revisiting female assistant Wang Qiqin who accidentally hit and killed female assistant Wang Qiqin got out of the car and covered her ears and yelled

(Hong Kong News on the 9th) 57 years old Recently in the wireless new drama “ In “Fang Xin, a retired drama props producer, is a friend of the protagonist Li Yaoxiang and Gong Ci’en for many years. After Gong Ci’en died in the play, Wang Qiqin’s character was busy organizing Gong Ci’en’s retrospective exhibition with Li Yaoxiang, Au Ruiwei, Wei Jiaxiong, Zheng Zicheng and others.

Earlier, Wang Qiqin accepted the Hong Kong radio program “ “Interview with the hosts Yang Shaohong and Wen Songxian, reviewing her acting career during the talk, she said that the most impressive thing is since 1992 When filming, because of my lack of driving skills, I took a This incident also made her feel guilty all her life.

Wang Qiqin came to Malaysia in 1991 to film the HVD TV series “Wrong Debt”. The next year, she filmed another “Half Life” and had an unfortunate incident. At that time, she was going to shoot a driving scene on the mountain, but she had just obtained the license plate not long ago, due to her lack of confidence. , so he asked the director to use a stand-in, but the director still asked Wang Qiqin to perform in person in order to achieve a realistic effect. Later, an unfortunate accident occurred during filming. She hit a female assistant while driving and was involved in the bottom of the car. In the end, the female assistant died unfortunately. Although the family of the deceased did not blame Wang Qiqin afterwards, Wang Qiqin has only been a vegetarian until now and has stopped driving since then.

Wang Qiqin recalled that when the accident happened, her mind went blank, “I didn’t want to see anything, I didn’t want to hear anything, I remembered covering my ears, got out of the car, walked to the railing beside the road and squatted there, not daring to look at the car , I didn’t dare to listen to what other people said, and I yelled over there, so that I couldn’t hear or see anything, and I didn’t want to have the memory of this time.”

After the accident, Wang Qiqin was also in a semi-retired state, and she also met a businessman in Malaysia back then. In 2003, because she was pregnant and wanted to give birth in Hong Kong, she returned to Hong Kong. After the birth of her son, she did not return to acting immediately. Instead, he concentrated on taking care of his children and became a yoga instructor. He returned in 2009 and filmed one or two works for ATV, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and also filmed dramas in China. In recent years, her son has grown up, so she officially returned to TVB in 2015 to film dramas.

In 1986, Wang Qiqin participated in the “Miss TV” competition held by TVB and won the championship. Then she joined TVB and filmed the first drama “The Grand Canal” in the following year. , was highly praised, and then filmed many fashion and costume dramas one after another.

In addition, in 2014, Wang Qiqin discovered that she had a hematoma in her brain. She said that once she went on a trip and took a plane, she suddenly fainted after taking a sip of wine in the middle. After waking up, she showed signs of incontinence. After a checkup, she found that there was a tumor about 4cm in her brain. At that time, Wang Qiqin was very worried, because her son was only 14 years old at that time, and Wang Qiqin even wrote a will. Afterwards, Wang Qiqin followed the doctor’s order to perform an operation to remove it, and recovered after half a year of recuperation, which made her cherish her health even more and pay attention to her diet and rest.