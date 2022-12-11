[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 09, 2022]A few days ago, Li Chunsheng, the former head of the Public Security Bureau of the Guangdong Province of the Communist Party of China, was deposed. Prior to this, several officials from the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Bureau had been investigated. In addition, Li Chunsheng once served in the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, and he has overlaps with many fallen “political and legal tigers” such as Sun Lijun.

On December 8, Li Chunsheng, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress and deputy party secretary, was investigated for alleged “serious violations of discipline and law.” Officials said he “voluntarily surrendered.”

Li Chunsheng, 61 years old, was a member of the Standing Committee of the Xinyang Municipal Committee of Henan Province, secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, member of the Party Committee of the Henan Provincial Public Security Department, and director of the Political Department. , Director of the Personnel Training Bureau.

In 2013, Li Chunsheng was transferred to be the deputy governor of the Guangdong Provincial Government, the party secretary, director, and inspector of the Provincial Public Security Department, and the deputy secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee; he was promoted to the first deputy secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee in 2015; he was transferred to the Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress in 2021 Deputy Director of the Standing Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Leading Party Group.

The last time Li Chunsheng was seen was on October 31, when he attended the meeting of directors of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress. He did not appear in the news media for more than a month and missed several meetings.

In addition to Li Chunsheng, since last year, three officials from the Guangdong Public Security Bureau have been investigated.

On November 19, Zeng Xianglan, a second-level inspector of the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Bureau, was sacked. He used to be the deputy chief inspector and director of the Police Supervision Department of the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department, the deputy mayor of Shantou City, the director of the Public Security Bureau, and the second-level inspector of the Provincial Public Security Department.

On August 26, Jiang Lida, a full-time member of the Procuratorate Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Procuratorate, was investigated. He served as a member of the Party Committee and director of the Political Department of the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Bureau from August 2016 to September 2021.

On September 10, 2021, He Guangping, former deputy secretary of the party committee and deputy director of the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department, was investigated six years after his retirement. He has worked in the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department for a long time. In November 2010, he served as the Deputy Secretary and Deputy Director of the Provincial Department’s Party Committee. He retired in October 2015.

According to “China News Weekly”, apart from Henan and Guangdong, from 2006 to 2013, Li Chunsheng worked in the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China for 7 years. During this period, he had various interactions with Sun Lijun, the former deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security, Gong Daoan, the former director of the Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau, and Liu Yanjun, a former party committee member of the Ministry of State Security of the Communist Party of China.

During the same period, Sun Lijun served as the deputy director of the General Office of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China and the director of the Domestic Security Bureau; Gong Daoan served as the deputy director and director of the 12th Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security; Liu Yanping served as the director of the Security Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security and assistant to the minister of the Ministry of Public Security.

Whether Li Chunsheng’s downfall was involved in the “Sun Lijun political gang” case is unclear.

When Li Chunsheng was the head of the Public Security Department of Guangdong Province, the “vulgar wiki case” occurred. Li is said to be the person in charge of the case. Earlier, people familiar with the matter pointed out that Li Chunsheng was suspected of being involved in the leakage of personal data of Xi Jinping’s daughter Xi Mingze.

So far, six of the seven members of the “Sun Lijun Political Group” have been sentenced severely and one has been tried.

In September, Gong Daoan, the former deputy mayor of Shanghai and director of the Public Security Bureau, was sentenced to life imprisonment (with a fortune of more than 73.43 million yuan); Deng Huilin, the former deputy mayor of Chongqing and director of the Public Security Bureau, was sentenced to 15 years in prison (more than 42.67 million yuan); Liu Xinyun, former deputy governor of Shanxi Province and former director of the Provincial Public Security Department, was sentenced to 14 years in prison (more than 13.33 million yuan); Party Secretary Wang Like (more than 440 million yuan), and Sun Lijun (646 million yuan), former vice minister of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, were sentenced to death with a reprieve.

On November 17, Liu Yanping was tried in Changchun, Jilin Province. He was accused of accepting more than 234 million yuan in bribes.

All the high-ranking public security officials who were sacked above had followed the CCP’s Jiang Zemin regime to persecute Falun Gong practitioners, and were included in the investigation list by the International Organization for Investigating the Persecution of Falun Gong and Overseas Minghui.

Li Chunsheng was previously reported by Falun Gong practitioners. On May 31, 2019, Minghui.com issued a “Notice”, stating that the U.S. government will strictly review visas for going to the U.S., and refuse visas and entry to those who persecute human rights, religion, and Falun Gong. Later, Falun Gong practitioners reported Li Chunsheng’s involvement in the persecution of Falun Gong overseas.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Li Enzhen/Responsible editor: Lin Qing)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/09/a103594275.html