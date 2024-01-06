the Boeing 737 is forced to make an emergency landing – Corriere TV

Alaska Airlines did not provide information on any injuries or possible causes

An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Oregon on the afternoon of Friday 5 January at 5.20pm local time, after the door gave way during flight, leaving a hole in the fuselage. The accident caused the cabin to depressurize: in the video you can see the oxygen masks lowered from the roof to remedy the problem. Alaska Airlines did not provide information on any injuries or possible causes. According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the Boeing 737-9 Max involved in the accident rolled off the assembly line and received certification only two months ago. The plane has made 145 flights since it entered commercial service on Nov. 11, according to FlightRadar24, another tracking service. The flight from Portland was the third of the day.

