Home » the Boeing 737 is forced to make an emergency landing – Corriere TV
World

the Boeing 737 is forced to make an emergency landing – Corriere TV

by admin
the Boeing 737 is forced to make an emergency landing – Corriere TV

Alaska Airlines did not provide information on any injuries or possible causes

An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Oregon on the afternoon of Friday 5 January at 5.20pm local time, after the door gave way during flight, leaving a hole in the fuselage. The accident caused the cabin to depressurize: in the video you can see the oxygen masks lowered from the roof to remedy the problem. Alaska Airlines did not provide information on any injuries or possible causes. According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the Boeing 737-9 Max involved in the accident rolled off the assembly line and received certification only two months ago. The plane has made 145 flights since it entered commercial service on Nov. 11, according to FlightRadar24, another tracking service. The flight from Portland was the third of the day.

January 6, 2024 – Updated January 6, 2024, 12:19 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Walesa: "If we hadn't joined NATO and Europe today the war would have reached Poland too"

You may also like

Wael Dahdouh has never stopped talking about the...

Srpska will hold elections on its territory Info

Not just the anger of farmers: Germany faces...

United Launch Alliance Launches New Vulcan Rocket, Marking...

“Let’s stop the finance company’s work”.

5 things we don’t know about Kim Jong-un,...

Juve: flexor overload for Rabiot, Chiesa still aside....

News Udinese | Kamara: “The defeat hurts. Let’s...

The best albums of 2023 in Castilla y...

XGIMI HORIZON MAX – Mondoprojos.fr

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy