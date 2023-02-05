The Brazilian Navy sank the decommissioned aircraft carrier “São Paulo” off the coast of the country on the 3rd local time.

[China News Agency]According to Brazilian media reports, the Brazilian Navy sank the decommissioned aircraft carrier “São Paulo” off the coast of the country on the 3rd local time. Prior to this, Brazilian environmental protection agencies and people opposed the implementation of the plan by the Brazilian Navy.

Brazil Global Network quoted a statement from the Brazilian Navy on the 3rd and reported that the Brazilian Navy sank the decommissioned aircraft carrier “São Paulo” on the same day “under the necessary technical capabilities and safety conditions”.

UOL, Brazil’s largest news portal, reported that the Brazilian Navy used explosives to sink the “São Paulo” on the afternoon of the 3rd. The sinking site was about 350 kilometers away from the Atlantic coast of northeastern Brazil, and the water depth was about 5,000 meters.

The Brazilian Navy announced on the 1st that the “São Paulo”, which had been floating in the country’s coastal waters for about 3 months, was flooding and was at risk of sinking, so it was not allowed to berth in Brazilian ports. The Brazilian Navy intends to sink the aircraft carrier into the waters where it is currently located, which is part of Brazil’s exclusive economic zone.

On the 2nd, environmental protection agencies such as the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Natural and Renewable Resources issued a warning to the decision of the Brazilian Navy to take the initiative to sink the decommissioned aircraft carrier “São Paulo”, believing that doing so would lead to the destruction of the toxic compound polychlorinated biphenyls in aircraft carrier components. released into seawater. This move will not only pollute marine life and the food chain, but also cause serious health problems such as cancer and neonatal congenital diseases after human consumption of contaminated fish.