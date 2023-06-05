Home » The Champs-Élysées is transformed into a giant open-air classroom: hundreds of desks for “the largest dictation in the world” – Video
World

The Champs-Élysées is transformed into a giant open-air classroom: hundreds of desks for “the largest dictation in the world” – Video

by admin
The Champs-Élysées is transformed into a giant open-air classroom: hundreds of desks for “the largest dictation in the world” – Video

Dear navigator, dear navigator,

you cannot read ilfattoquotidiano.it because you have denied consent relating to advertising. To continue reading us, accept the consents or become our Supporter (in this way you will browse without any advertisements).
We remind you that our work has a cost that is repaid by advertising and supporters. Your help is essential for us.

What do the two choices we propose imply:

  1. If you click “Accept consents” In this way, you consent to the processing of your personal data through the use of all cookies on the site, without prejudice to the possibility of revoking consent at any time. You will surf completely free and you will be able to view up to a maximum of 10 articles per month, and you will see advertising. What are Cookies?
  2. If you click on “Reject and Support Us” subscribe to a Supporter subscription to “ilfattoquotidiano.it”, at the promotional cost of €1 per month for 3 months. Starting from the fourth month, the cost of the subscription will become €5.99 per month, all while maintaining your current settings. As a subscriber you will be able to browse without any type of advertising.

See also  Spanish media: Puigdemont arrested in Sardinia

You may also like

CONTINENTAL New mobile app for TireTech fleets launched...

ENI Live Station suppliers travel to HVO –...

Inflatable tanks are not toys

The very rapid fall of Robert Habeck

[World Talk]US media: Americans’ life expectancy disadvantage ‘worse’...

“U.S. officials say Kiev has a sabotage network...

Totti-Blasi, the sentence on the Rolex drives Ferilli...

Strategic partnership between FiberConnect and Tiscali to bring...

[World Talk]US media: Americans’ life expectancy disadvantage ‘worse’...

Tooth “From the Ashes” album review (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy