Hundreds of people in villages on the territory of Užice were left without electricity due to a strong storm.

Several villages on the territory of Užice during the evening hours it hit a hailstone the size of a hazelnut. Hundreds of people were left without electricityand greater material damage was caused to agricultural properties.

“First the heavy thunder started, and then a downpour that turned into hail the size of hazelnuts. We thought the bombing had started, when we went out into the yard we had something to see. A hailstone the size of a hazelnut broke through the greenhouse in several places and the strawberries we were preparing for sale were damaged,” said Milan from the Užice village of Bioska.

Residents of Ponikve, Bela Vode, Volujac, Bioska remained without electricity due to a strong storm.. The storm also hit the municipality of Požega, where the city caused minor material damage.

