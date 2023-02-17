Home World The Combat Demo of Like a Dragon: Ishin! available for download
SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced the release of the demo of Like a Dragon: Were!entitled Combat Demo and focused, as the name suggests, specifically on the fights.

The demo, whose download is accessible from this page, allows us to explore two action-packed game segments. Here we can face the enemies at the Kiyomizudera and challenge three armored warriors to a duel.

We remind you that Like a Dragon: Were! is expected on February 21: it is about a historical adventure set in 1860 Kyo where, in an attempt to obtain justice, a samurai will change the course of history. The game sees us take on the role of Sakamoto Ryoma, exploring Kyo in search of his father’s killer, to clear himself of the murder for which he has been falsely blamed. At the same time, we will end the era of samurai and change Japan’s future forever.

