Midweek shift of the twenty-fifth day and for the first time I decide to follow the Lazio derby between Latina and Viterbese, one of the few derbies in the area marked by a twinning that has lasted for several years now. The confirmation can already be found near the “Domenico Francioni” stadium, where Pontine and Viterbo praise their colors and their friendship in the classic ritual that precedes the match, often accompanying these moments with torches. When there are about twenty minutes to go, the boys say goodbye and take off for their respective sectors, with the guests staging a mini-corteo up to the entrance.

Calculating that it is played on Wednesday and that the two teams are not doing very well (Pontini who leave and enter the playoff area, Viterbo with a few more problems, penalized by two points for late payments and last in the standings, two points behind Fidelis Andria penultimate), the stadium has a dignified setting of a thousand spectators (919 to be precise, including 37 guests).

The hosts offer a choreography centered precisely on the friendship between the two fans, with the “SPALLA A SPALLA” banner taking the place usually occupied by that of the Winged lion, whose banner is displayed on the balcony, next to those for the unforgettable Stefanino and Mirko. A little pyrotechnics accompanies the image on a curve cover of two members of the two different twinned groups embracing.

In the first half, despite the number, however growing compared to the recent past, the hosts really make themselves heard with choruses to answer alternating with other more rhythmic ones, accompanied by good clapping and various torches that further heat up the sector, contributing also to color it together with two big banners and some flags, among which also some tricolor. A scarf, actually not too thick, but definitely pleasant closes the first fraction.

The people of Viterbo do everything in their power, alternating choruses with some pauses, even if tonight it’s not easy to be heard, however they also stand out for clapping and for the waving of the flag of the ANCIENT VALUES, a couple of flags and a banner. Stoic are those fans who, despite the biting cold, stand bare-chested for about ten minutes. Choruses of mutual friendship are sung on both sides.

In the second half, the Viterbesi display a banner to reaffirm once again the friendship to which the pontini replicate by quoting the Canzone del Maggio. The people of Viterbo continue to alternate choirs and breaks, noteworthy are the gritty clapping throughout the sector and the color guaranteed by the flags. The match nailed to 0-0 didn’t help, but for everyone the important thing is to cheer for themselves and to strengthen this beautiful friendship. Certainly the Nerazzurri at home are more continuous, compact in the center and with the hurler who masterfully directs them, with substantial hand-clapping to accompany the choruses.

When everyone thinks that the game is about to end with a draw that would be of no use to anyone, with Latina reduced to ten men due to Calabrese being sent off in the 85th minute, new signing Ganz appears and scores the goal that leads to Latina in extremis those three points that were missing from several games. For the supporters of Viterbo yet another bitter pill of a season that is going from bad to worse.

At the final whistle, despite the defeat, the last place and the penultimate who moves further away, the yellow and blue ultras form a square and with great stubbornness try once again to incite their players to give them the grit necessary to collect some points. The same scene on the Pontina side with moods made sweeter by the three fundamental points for the standings, with the Nerazzurri team climbing to ninth place with thirty-three points, the same as Monopoli and Avellino.

While the teams retreat to the changing rooms, the two fans exchange further messages of friendship, then reunite outside to share other moments of brotherhood. A derby that was worth seeing, despite the fact that the teams, especially the away team, do not give what their supporters hoped for, but as the old adage goes, they don’t discuss the shirt but love it.

Marco Gasparri