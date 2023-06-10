Home » The consequences of the bursting of the dam in Ukraine on the Dnieper | Info
World

The consequences of the bursting of the dam in Ukraine on the Dnieper | Info

by admin
The consequences of the bursting of the dam in Ukraine on the Dnieper | Info

Black Sea beaches that before the war attracted thousands of tourists around the world are now animal cemeteries and garbage dumps due to the bursting of a dam in Ukraine.

Izvor: Twitter/@Gerashchenko_en/Screenshot

The southern reaches of the Dnieper River are likely to return to their banks by June 16 after large floods caused by bursting Kahovka Dam in Ukraine this Sunday, an official appointed by Moscow said on Saturday. The flood hit towns and villages below the dam, trapping residents and destroying entire homes on both sides of the river, which separates the Kherson region into two parts controlled by Ukraine and of Russia.

Vladimir Saldo, who manages the Russian-controlled part, said it was the water level in Nova Kahovka, a town next to the dam, has dropped by three meters since Tuesday when it was at its peak. “Water was pumped out and garbage was removed from the streets,” he said, adding that more than 6,000 people were evacuated from the flooded parts of Nova Kahovka and from the towns of Oleški and Gola Pristanj, which are located near the mouth of the river.

He said that the preliminary calculations of the Russian electricity producer RusHidro show that it will Return the Dnieper below the destroyed Kahovka thermal power plant to its normal flow by June 16. Saldo also accused Ukraine of shelling temporary shelters for people displaced by the floods, saying one woman had died in the attacks. He announced photo of the destroyed building, stating that it is a hotel.

See also  Danijel Subasic, a Serb, listened to Tomspon in the Croatian national team Sport

Reuters could not independently confirm the shelling allegations, which echo similar claims made in recent days. Kiev, which has accused Moscow of shelling civilians in flooded territory under its control, did not immediately comment on the Russian allegations. Ukraine has accused Russia of destroying the hydroelectric plant and dam, which has been under Russian control since the first weeks of the war, in what Moscow calls a “special military operation” that began more than a year ago. Moscow, on the other hand, accused Ukraine, writes Jutarnji list.

The governor of Crimea, which Moscow seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014, specifically said that Russian air defenses shot down two Ukrainian ballistic missiles and that there were no damage or casualties.

During that time, Odessa was hit by an environmental disaster. Beaches in the Black Sea that before the war attracted thousands of tourists around the world are now animal cemeteries and garbage dumps. Buildings, furniture, appliances and cars are floating in the sea after the collapse of the Kahovka dam. Fish are dying en masse, and worst of all is that they are mines floated in from the Kherson region.

(WORLD)

You may also like

Prices at Roland Garros inside the complex |...

The Unabomber, the mathematician who terrorized America for...

Manchester City-Inter, a Palermo scarf in the Champions...

Why Ssangyong cars are so cheap (more and...

Documentary about Mary Tyler Moore on HBO –...

The World Food Program suspends food aid for...

Serial killer Teodor Kaczynski died in prison Info

Vatican, the document of the 30 Nobels: no...

Is Sweden finally joining NATO?

4 children miraculously survive 40 days after plane...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy