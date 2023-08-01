Home » The Court of Auditors seizes assets from a former cashier of the Palermo prison
World

The Court of Auditors seizes assets from a former cashier of the Palermo prison

by admin
The Court of Auditors seizes assets from a former cashier of the Palermo prison

by gds.it – ​​13 minutes ago

According to the investigations coordinated by the prosecutor’s office of the Court of Auditors of Palermo directed by Pino Zingale, the former cashier of the Ucciardone prison in Palermo would have stolen not only the money of the prisoners, but sums that would amount to 134 thousand euros. The Court of Auditors has sent to Sergio Onorato, who retired after years spent…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The Court of Auditors seizes assets from a former cashier of the Palermo prison appeared 13 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  "Another 45 days in prison for Zaki"

You may also like

Sixteen more trips between Palermo and Falcone-Borsellino, here...

Giorgio Armani presents My Way Floral – MONDO...

New Ferry Service ‘Perseverancia’ to Begin Operations on...

Ferragamo bags get a ‘mini’ version – MONDO...

Actor Angus Cloud could not get over the...

U.S. Wildfire Crosses Border, Forcing Evacuation Orders in...

Dnevni horoskop za 1 avgust 2023 godine |...

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud dies at 25

Lukaku-Vlahovic: Chelsea-Juve exchange, it is

The president of Panathinaikos, Dimitris Janakopoulos, had an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy