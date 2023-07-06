Home » The date of the match between Novak Djokovic and Steno Wawrinka is known Sport
World

The date of the match between Novak Djokovic and Steno Wawrinka is known Sport

by admin
The date of the match between Novak Djokovic and Steno Wawrinka is known Sport

Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka will renew their rivalry on Friday at Wimbledon.

Source: FoNet/AP/Kin Cheung

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic finally found out today that his rival in the third round of Wimbledon will be his old acquaintance Stan Wawrinka, and the organizers announced that the match will be played on Friday on the Central Court. Novak’s match will be the third on the schedule, so he will have to wait until Alkaraz and Mule, or Švjontekova and Martić, play their matches, so it is assumed that if there is no postponement – the meeting starts around 18:00.

This will be their 27th clash. Before all that, the Swiss player made a show on the field after the victory. He didn’t want to hear the score against Nolet (20-6). “Just don’t tell me the score,” Stan laughed as he made the statement and received confirmation from the reporter that he would keep that information to himself.

He vividly described what he expects from that match.

“I’ll enjoy it if he doesn’t kill me. It was amazing to watch the champion. We’ve never played on grass. I’m happy to have the opportunity to play him at least once on grass before I retire. It’s going to be a big challenge, I’ll have to play at a high level level and to push him to the maximum as I did in our previous matches. We’ll see what happens,” Wawrinka said.

Of the six victories he recorded, Stan took two to the Grand Slam finals. First at Roland Garros in 2015, and then a year later at the US Open. In both of those matches, the Serbian player won the first set.

See also  Haiti, police announce the arrest of the "mastermind" of the Moise attack: "It had political purposes"

BONUS VIDEO:

00:45 Srdjan Djokovic celebrates Novak’s title Source: Private archive

Source: Private archive

You may also like

Coca-Cola, a whole musical experience at BBK Live

RAILWAYS Agreement signed to upgrade transport between Italy...

Two Trains Collide at Petare Station of Caracas...

Prigozhin, twist: he is not in Belarus but...

Japan Airlines does not want its passengers to...

The Netherlands bans cell phones in classrooms. The...

Russia and Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Plotting...

Nyt: “The US ready to send cluster bombs...

United Kingdom, car against primary school in Wimbledon:...

Ricky Martin divorces husband Jwan Yosef! The official...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy