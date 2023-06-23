The death of the passenger from the missing submarine was declared | Info

The company “OceanGate”, which owns the missing Titan submarine, announced that it believes that all five passengers who were in the vessel are dead, CNN and BBC announced this evening.

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleiman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Narjolet, are sadly missing,” the company said in a statement.

“These people were true explorers who shared a special spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world‘s oceans,” the statement said.

“Our hearts go out to these five souls and each of their families during this tragic time. We mourn the loss of their lives and the joy they brought to everyone they knew,” OceanGate Expeditions said in a statement.

The US Coast Guard said earlier that a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) had discovered a debris field in the search area for the missing Titan submarine with five people on board and that the information was being evaluated.

“Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information,” the Coast Guard said before the company’s announcement.

Previous assessments, based on the technical characteristics and specifications of the Titan submarine, were that the search for the vessel en route to the Titanic wreck had “entered a critical phase” as they were believed to have run out of air. The submarine Titan had air for 96 hours after the dive.

The Titan submarine of the American company OceanGate Expeditions dived at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, but soon lost contact with the support vessel.

