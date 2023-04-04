Home World the derailment, the flames and numerous injuries – Corriere TV
World

the derailment, the flames and numerous injuries – Corriere TV

the derailment, the flames and numerous injuries – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) At least one person died, according to reports from the Hollands Midden Security Region, in thetrain accident occurred in Holland, in Voorschoten, tra L’Aia e Leida. A budget that could get worse because they are dozens injured, while between ten and twenty people are hospitalized, according to local media reports. The passenger convoy bumped into the freight train and then it derailed. According to a spokesman for Hollands Midden Safety Region, the cause of the crash may have been the presence of construction equipment on the tracks. (LaPresse)

April 4, 2023 – Updated April 4, 2023 , 08:15 am

