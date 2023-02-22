Home World The easiest way to peel an egg | Magazine
World

The easiest way to peel an egg | Magazine

by admin
The easiest way to peel an egg | Magazine

Rescue is coming! Here’s the fastest way to peel a boiled egg.

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/salahsocials

How many times have you not been able to peel an egg nicely, even after putting it in cold water while still hot? It takes your time, it makes you nervous… Instead of getting annoyed, you can clean the egg shell in a simpler and faster way.

A mother of three named Alija Salah has discovered an ingenious way, and all you need is a spoon. Usually, when we peel a hard-boiled egg, we are used to knocking it against the table or the edge of an object. However, there is a faster and better way.

“Instead of peeling it like that,” Alija said as she demonstrated her favorite method, then gently tapped the egg with a spoon to break it, then slipped a tablespoon between the shell and the white, being careful not to “scratch” too deeply. , so that the egg white remains whole.

Guided by her method, when you have achieved all of the above, you slowly turn the egg until the shell is completely separated. And there it is, a perfectly peeled hard-boiled egg.

See in the video how to clean a boiled egg with the help of a spoon:

Source: Instagram/salahsocials

(WORLD)

See also  The EU Court of Justice: Hamas is terrorist, ahead with sanctions

You may also like

the second major expansion will be revealed tomorrow

a laboratory for all of Europe

BIME Bogotá announces its first speakers and activities

New START has no ‘suspension’ option: Americans try...

Inzaghi: ‘We can think of winning the Champions...

UN, stop sanctions and dialogue: China’s global doctrine

Tekken 8 ci mostra Kazuya

Fire in Kenya in a resort in Watamu:...

Camellos present their third album in Bilbao

France, a teacher stabbed to death by a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy