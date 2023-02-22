Rescue is coming! Here’s the fastest way to peel a boiled egg.

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/salahsocials

How many times have you not been able to peel an egg nicely, even after putting it in cold water while still hot? It takes your time, it makes you nervous… Instead of getting annoyed, you can clean the egg shell in a simpler and faster way.

A mother of three named Alija Salah has discovered an ingenious way, and all you need is a spoon. Usually, when we peel a hard-boiled egg, we are used to knocking it against the table or the edge of an object. However, there is a faster and better way.

“Instead of peeling it like that,” Alija said as she demonstrated her favorite method, then gently tapped the egg with a spoon to break it, then slipped a tablespoon between the shell and the white, being careful not to “scratch” too deeply. , so that the egg white remains whole.

Guided by her method, when you have achieved all of the above, you slowly turn the egg until the shell is completely separated. And there it is, a perfectly peeled hard-boiled egg.

See in the video how to clean a boiled egg with the help of a spoon:

00:30 How to peel an egg properly Source: Instagram/salahsocials Source: Instagram/salahsocials

(WORLD)