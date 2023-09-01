The Eleventh National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and Family Members Opens in Beijing

The Eleventh National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and Family Members officially opened in Beijing today. The congress, with the theme “Better build a beautiful Xinjiang in the process of Chinese-style modernization,” aims to gather insights and promote cooperation among overseas Chinese and their families.

The congress kicked off with a keynote speech from General Secretary Xi Jinping, who delivered an important exposition on the way of thinking. He emphasized the need for collaboration and unity to create a better and prosperous future. This call for cooperation sets an example for promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

In other global news, Russia’s “Sarmat” intercontinental ballistic missile has been put into combat readiness and duty. This development marks a significant advancement in Russia’s defense capabilities. Meanwhile, a fire and explosion accident in Busan, South Korea has left 21 people injured. Authorities are working to investigate and determine the cause of the incident.

The British Foreign Secretary’s visit to China after five years has also caught attention. Many are eager to analyze the signals sent by this visit and the implications for the future relationship between the two countries. On another note, Australian media is urging policymakers to avoid making hasty decisions regarding China policy, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a sensible and diplomatic approach.

Switching gears to global industry news, the property market in Beijing and Shanghai has confirmed news of a significant development. Both cities have made important announcements regarding the optimization of their issuance and listing systems, which are expected to have a positive impact on the market. Additionally, Yunnan province’s Jianchuan is making strides in the inheritance of cultural heritage to benefit the people’s livelihood, while Jiangsu Xinghua is seeking to revitalize green energy.

In the global fashion scene, the dance theater production “A Moment” has captivated audiences with its powerful performances. Chinese actor and singer Lu Han also made a fashion statement with his latest photo shoot, showcasing his charismatic style. On the luxury front, Blancpain is showing strong support for the sixth “Coelacanth Expedition Research” with its expedition to Cape Corsica.

Moving on to global economics, polar fox car is gaining recognition for its dual-preserving and peace-of-mind replacement of electric vehicles, offering new alternatives for environmentally conscious consumers. Meanwhile, Jichuan Pharmaceutical is under investigation for suspected false publicity of its brand-name products. The gold content of vocational education is also under discussion as the key to improving the quality of secondary vocational education.

In the sports and travel realm, basketball enthusiasts can look forward to the upcoming “Carnival” event, which promises exciting matches and a vibrant atmosphere. The Chinese women’s volleyball team has made waves with back-to-back victories, showcasing their talent and determination. As for travel destinations, China‘s narrowest county, as well as the interior view of Tiananmen Gate, continue to attract tourists with their unique charm.

As the Eleventh National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and Family Members continues, it is expected to provide a platform for fruitful discussions and collaborations among attendees. The outcomes of this congress will contribute to the further development and prosperity of both China and the global community.