The entrepreneur of the sweets of "Nonna Vincenza" is free again

The entrepreneur of the sweets of "Nonna Vincenza" is free again

The 62-year-old Catanese entrepreneur Paolo Pistone, famous for his made in Sicily brand “I dolci di Nonna Vincenza”, is back on the loose. The investigating judge of Catania has issued the provision to revoke the precautionary measure from house arrest. “The revocation – argue Pistone’s lawyers, Carmelo Peluso and Luigi Latino – is …

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The entrepreneur of “Nonna Vincenza” sweets is free again appeared 45 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

