The episodes of 14 and 15 August 2023 are skipping. Here’s what will be broadcast on Canale5

The episodes of My Home My Destiny of 14 and 15 August 2023 are skipped. The Soap will not be broadcast on Canale5 but let’s find out what will be in its place and when it will return to being regularly broadcast.

Mid-August without the love story between Zeynep and Mehdi. My Home My Destiny non andrà in onda Monday August 14, 2023 e Tuesday 15 August 2023. The Soap will return to regular August 16, 2023 e will continue until Friday. Ma what will be there are Canale5 in its place tomorrow and the day after? Let’s find out together.

My Home My Destiny: The Soap does not air on August 14 and 15, 2023

Summer breakshort, for My Home My Destiny. The new soap Of Canale5 will not be broadcast tomorrowMonday 14 August 2023. The episode scheduled for the eve of August 15th will therefore be skipped and Soap will return regularly on Wednesday 16. Lo Stop will also be on Tuesday 15th and on both days, instead of the usual episodes, there will be some repeat episodes of Terra Amara.

My Home My Destiny: that’s why it doesn’t air on August 15th 2023

My Home My Destiny and the new soap con Demet Ozdemirknown in Italy thanks to DayDreamer. The actress, who we also see ne The Girl and the Officerhas now entered the hearts of Italians and many would still like to see her next to her colleague, Can Yaman.

But we will have to do without her both 14 and 15 August 2023. Canale5 has decided Of do not air the episodes – necessarily unpublished – of the new afternoon appointment, so as not to make viewers miss – many busy on the August 15th weekend – any episode. Everything will be back to normal on Wednesday 16 August 2023at the same time.

My Home My Destiny: that’s when the Soap will be back on the air

My Home My Destiny will be back regularly broadcast on August 16, 2023. The Soap will take a break also on the 15th but will be back more exciting than ever on Wednesday. Let’s find out Episode previews coming up Canale5:

At the party organized in honor of Zeynep, Mehdi understands That he and his wife will never find and meeting point. Even if she were to fall in love, their lives are decidedly polar opposites. Zeynep is used to living in the world of high society while he is a fish out of water. Zeynep also realizes this and feels rather tired of always having to watch what she says, lest she annoy her husband. Meanwhile Emine and Faruk continue seeing each other ma after their kiss, the girl clarifies Of don’t want to be teased e you don’t believe his interest is true. But then, caught up in her feelings, he will be persuaded to continue.

Discover the Advances Of My Home My Destiny dal 16 al 18 agosto 2023

My Home My Destiny it’s going to happen from Monday to Friday on Canale5at ore 15.45.

