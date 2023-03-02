The European Commission has developed a plan to increase production of ammunition, including ammunition for the 155mm heavy artillery howitzer, to supply to Ukraine and boost the bloc’s own reserves, Germany’s Spiegel reported on Wednesday.

Source: Profimedia

The plan is divided into three phases, according to the report.

EU countries will be able to immediately increase ammunition supplies to Ukraine under the first phase of the plan, which is expected to be submitted to the Commission for consideration on Thursday.

With this goal in mind, the EU’s high representative for foreign policy and security, Josep Borelj, will soon propose an additional package of military support to Kyiv worth one billion euros.

During the second phase, EU member states will begin joint procurement of 155 mm caliber ammunition through the European Defense Agency to increase existing reserves and ensure long-term supplies of ammunition to Ukraine, the newspaper writes.

In the third phase, the EU should increase its production capacity to avoid ammunition shortages in the coming years amid a changing security environment.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is facing ammunition supply problems, the newspaper said, citing an EU document, as Russia produces far more than the entire EU defense industry is now capable of.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple missile systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year.

SRNA