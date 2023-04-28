Home » The EU, Poland and other five countries reached an agreement in principle on issues related to Ukrainian agricultural products – yqqlm
The EU, Poland and other five countries reached an agreement in principle on issues related to Ukrainian agricultural products

[The European Union and Poland and other five countries have reached an agreement in principle on matters related to Ukrainian agricultural products]On the 28th local time, the Executive Vice President of the European Commission Dombrovskis announced that the European Commission has cooperated with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia reached an agreement in principle on issues related to Ukrainian agricultural products. Dombrovskis said the EU had taken action to address the concerns of EU member states and Ukrainian farmers. Specific measures include pushing Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria and other countries to withdraw unilateral measures against Ukrainian agricultural products. Safeguard measures have been implemented at the EU level for four agricultural products including wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds. A EUR 100 million support package for farmers in the five affected Member States. In addition, the EU will continue to advance the dumping investigation of products including sunflower oil. The EU will further ensure that Ukrainian agricultural products are exported to other countries through the EU channel. (CCTV news client)

Original title: The EU, Poland and other five countries reached an agreement in principle on matters related to Ukrainian agricultural products

