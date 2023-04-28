ChatGPT available again in Italy

The AI ​​chatbot ChatGPT is available again in Italy after changes to its website. The operator OpenAI announced that, among other things, it had installed an age check for new local users. A new form allows users in the European Union to object to the use of their data.

The Italian data protection authority Garante welcomed the steps and confirmed that the Microsoft-sponsored company could offer its core product online again. However, the audit of the US company will continue.

Italy’s data protection officers had initiated investigations into suspected data protection violations at the end of March. The software from the field of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has since been blocked for Italian users. The rapid spread of such systems has made waves in politics and business. There are concerns about incorrect answers and data protection.