Home » The European Union filed an official complaint about Google advertising | MobIT
World

The European Union filed an official complaint about Google advertising | MobIT

by admin
The European Union filed an official complaint about Google advertising | MobIT

After a lengthy investigation, the European Union accused Google of unfair digital advertising practices.

Izvor: Unsplash

As a result of the European Commission’s investigation into unfair digital advertising practices, the European Union has filed a formal antitrust complaint against Google.

Advertisements are Google’s main source of revenue. In 2022 alone, parent company Alphabet earned $225 billion from online advertising, which is about 80 percent of total revenue. By comparison, that figure was $168.6 billion in 2020. However, Google’s most profitable product – in fact, its only profitable one – appears to be holding back competition, and the EU is finally ready to stand in the way.

Since Google Ads has long been the main platform for targeted advertisements, in 2021 the authorities in Brussels began to investigate Google’s advertising practicestrying to determine whether the company is preventing competing companies from accessing user information for online advertising purposes.

Google’s partnership with Meta (Facebook) was originally part of an EU investigation but was dropped in 2022. The new evidence, provided by Portuguese competition authorities, was later added to the investigation into the tech giant’s advertising empire, which is also involved in litigation in the UK and the US.

Now, in an official complaint, the European Union has outlined why it believes the company violated competition laws. It is only one step in a process that could take time, the conclusion of which could significantly harm Google, because the penalties for violating these laws can reach up to 10 percent of the company’s total revenue. Fines imposed by Brussels have so far cost Google more than 8 billion euros.

See also  The emerging Italian scene will be presented at Primavera Pro

The European Commission could also force Google to change its business practices and company structure, which could be far more damaging to the giant than a financial delay. However, it remains to be seen how the process will proceed.

Have you seen what Google’s first bendable phone looks like?

You may also like

Funeral Silvio Berlusconi, the body has returned to...

Congolese students involved in hard work to support...

the Constellation Edition of Starfield now available on...

Confession of parents of children from Lukavac |...

Malaysian Police Chief: Interpol will be asked to...

ANITA On 22 June in Rome, the Assembly...

breaking latest news of the Botanical Nights of...

Ruston Kelly, review of his album The Weakness...

Boris Johnson has already returned to the center...

Blinken visiting China from June 16: “Establishing communication...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy