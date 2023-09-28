The Evolution of the Synod of Bishops: From Pope Paul VI to Pope Francis

The Vatican’s official newspaper, “Osservatore Romano,” recently published an article discussing the Synod of Bishops and its evolution over the past six decades. The article traces the origin of the Synod back to Pope Paul VI, who established it in 1965 through the promulgation of an “Apostolic Letter.” This letter defined the Synod as “the permanent consultative body of bishops of the universal Church” and acknowledged the possibility for gradual improvement over time.

The development of synodality is intertwined with the progressive understanding of ecumenism, particularly the concept of ecclesiology. This concept emphasizes the relationship between the People of God, the Episcopal Conference, and the Bishop of Rome. In 2015, Pope Francis reflected on the constituent aspects of the Church’s collegiality. He underscored the importance of listening, stating, “A collegial Church is a Church that listens.” This listening process extends to all members of the Church, including the Holy Spirit.

The 2018 Apostolic Constitution on “Episcopal Communion” continues the path of gradual improvement for synods. It transforms the Synod into a comprehensive process, divided into different stages, with the goal of involving the entire Church community. As a result, the new structure of the Synod of Bishops 2021-2024 was born, with the theme of “Communion, Participation, and Mission for a Fellow Church.”

The first stage of this new process involves consultation and listening to the People of God at various levels, starting from the local level of parishes and dioceses and progressing to national episcopal conferences and continental councils. This emphasis on listening provides an opportunity for encounter and dialogue within and between local Churches, as well as at the ecumenical level. The Preparatory Document and the Continental Phase Document, drafted by the Secretariat of the Church Synod, reflect the opinions and perspectives of the People of God.

The Synod of Bishops also places particular importance on the dynamic process of the Church at the continental level. Inspired by the spirit of the Ecumenical Council, bishops from different countries unite and work together to implement adaptation plans in various social and cultural contexts.

The stage of discernment is primarily the responsibility of the bishops, highlighting the iterative nature of the process. The 16th Ordinary Session of the Synod of Bishops, for instance, was divided into two sessions, with an intervening period for in-depth discussions and consultation. The participation in the Synod extended beyond bishops to include priests, deacons, religious men and women, and lay men and women actively involved in the synodal process. Their diverse perspectives and experiences enrich the discussions and proceedings of the conference.

For more information on the Synod of Bishops and its ongoing work, readers can visit the official Vatican News website at www.vaticannews.cn.

