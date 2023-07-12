The famous BBC anchor Huw Edwards involved in a sex scandal: “He paid a 17-year-old to receive explicit photos”

Is that of Huw Edwards the famous name involved in the sex scandal that is rocking the Bbc. To make public the name of the famous British TV anchorman, the one who gave the world the news of the death of the Queen Elizabeth IIwas even his wife, after a hammering media campaign carried out by the tabloid Sun. Edwards is accused of having paid a boy currently 20 years old, since he was still 17 and was therefore underageto receive sexually explicit photographs. In the wake of this first revelation, he was further accused of verbal harassment o intimidation by other young men contacted through gay dating sites.

With the public dissemination of the name, the British broadcaster also ended up in chaos which, however, had decided to ensure anonymity, as also provided for by national law. A choice that cost the Bbc the accusation of having at least initially tried to cover up complaints on the case.

Wife’s statement Vicky Flindwas released in his name shortly after that Scotland Yard had announced that it had concluded its checks on the events reported by the Sun, believing that there is no reason to start any criminal investigation. Flind states in a written text that her husband, who in the meantime is suspended from television for expediency reasons and subjected to an internal disciplinary investigation which continues, as closely confirmed by the managers of the company even solicited by the premier Rishi Sunakis at the moment “in the hospital” dealing with “serious problems of mental health” and with forms of “depression” aggravated in the wake of press revelations. The wife then apologized to colleagues blindly involved in the suspicions of the web while the matter was still covered by anonymity. The woman also added that Edwards, 61, one of the highest paid faces in the Bbcwill respond to all complaints and allegations of inappropriate behavior “as soon as he is well”.

The release of the Huw Edwards name comes as a real shock to the entire world of British television, to the editors of the Bbc and for millions of viewers already affected by previous scandals that have rained down on the good name of TV. At stake is in fact an authentic monument of the small screen of the Kingdom. Grew up in Wales, a graduate of Cardiff University, honorary professor of journalism at the same university, Edwards has been considered for a couple of decades a sort of icon and image man of the values ​​that public service should represent in front of His Majesty’s subjects and a worldwide audience. The man who has been entrusted with direct memorable national life such as the one dedicated to death and the Elizabeth’s funeral or, even earlier, at the weddings of the two sons of the current king, Carlo IIIThat of the principe William con Kate before and that of Harry con Meghan Then. As well as, as an envoy abroad and on an international scale, those on the victory in the US presidential elections by Barack Obama or on funerals in South Africa by Nelson Mandela.