The father suspected of raping his daughter in Niš defended himself by remaining silent. After the abuse, the victim became pregnant and gave birth to a girl.

Defendant BM is suspected of raping his daughter twice, after which she became pregnant and gave birth to a girl. “At today’s hearing at the prosecutor’s office, the defendant defended himself by remaining silent”, they stated in VJT. According to the prosecution’s proposal, the High Court in Nis ordered him to be detained for up to 30 days in order to prevent influence on the witnesses, due to the fact that he could repeat the criminal offense in a short period of time, as well as the fact that the above-mentioned criminal offense is punishable by imprisonment for over 10 years. and its execution alarmed the public.

According to unofficial information, BM (50) raped his daughter (21) twice, in October 2020 and then in February 2022.. The victim gave birth last fall. At the end of summer last year, she moved from Niš to live with her mother in Pećince. Then she told what happened to her at her father’s apartment.

She was examined at the Gynecology Department of the General Hospital in Sremska Mitrovica and an advanced pregnancy was found. After the birth, the investigating authorities ordered a DNA analysis of the baby, which confirmed that the suspect BM is the biological father of his daughter’s child, and he was arrested.

After the divorce of her parents, the girl was in a foster family for several years, but at the beginning of October 2020, she decided to move and live with her father. On the same day that she came to his apartment, BM sent the other housemates to the store to buy some, and when they were alone, he raped her.

He repeated the unprecedented sexual crime in February last year, after which the girl went to live with her mother in Vojvodina. According to unofficial information, the daughter and baby were taken care of in a safe house outside Niš. This criminal offense is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

