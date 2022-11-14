The US Department of Justice has informed the Israeli Ministry of Justice that the FBI has opened an investigation into the death of the Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, killed in May during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the West Bank. This was reported by five sources informed on the American site Axios.

The Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, stated that Israel will not cooperate with any external investigation “the decision of the US Department of Justice to investigate the unfortunate death of Shireen Abu Akleh is a grave mistake,” Gantz said in a statement.

A