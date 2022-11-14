Home Business Musk to investors: you have to keep cryptocurrencies in your own wallet and not in an exchange
Musk to investors: you have to keep cryptocurrencies in your own wallet and not in an exchange

Several wallets belonging to the cryptocurrency exchange FTX were allegedly hacked on Friday night.

Analysts estimate that $ 515 million of assets may have been withdrawn. And this hack comes after the start of FTX’s bankruptcy process.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also spoke on the crypto issue, joining the Twitter space hosted by Mario Nawfal to discuss FTX hacking.

When Nawfal asked him what his advice was for staying immune from such incidents, Musk said people should stay off cryptocurrency exchanges and be responsible for their own crypto assets.

“As the saying goes, not your keys, not your wallet,” so you really want to keep your crypto in your own wallet and not a crypto exchange, “confirmed Musk.

“I would reaffirm that if you have cryptocurrencies, you should have them in your own directly accessible wallet. Not in an exchange, ”Musk said, adding that it would be the wisest solution for now.

