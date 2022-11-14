Home Sports At the Lavaredo Ultra Trail a new race is born with a maximum of 400 members
At the Lavaredo Ultra Trail a new race is born with a maximum of 400 members

At the Lavaredo Ultra Trail a new race is born with a maximum of 400 members

The fifth race of the La Sportiva Lavaredo Ultra Trail is born. After last month’s sold out, with over 12,500 registration requests over the 4 distances from 20 to 120 kilometers, the Sportiva Lavaredo Ultra Trail by UTMB launches a fifth race, which will open the week of the event scheduled in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Wednesday 21 June, at 10 pm, the first Lavaredo 10K will make its debut, a ring with start and finish at the Antonella De Rigo sports center in Fiames, open to all those who want to live an unforgettable experience, running at night on the paths of the Dolomites, heritage of the ‘Unesco Humanity.

Registrations will open on 1 December and will be limited to 400 participants who, with the headlamp, will travel the 10-kilometer-long route and 200 meters of elevation gain along the paths between Fiames and Sant ‘Uberto, 5 kilometers from the center of Cortina d’Ampezzo. A total immersion in the nature of the Dolomites, made even more suggestive by the nocturnal atmosphere. From 22 to 25 June there will therefore be five races scheduled.

The latter is added to the 120-kilometer Lavaredo (new name of the Lavaredo Ultra Trail, which has 1800 places available), then there is the 80-kilometer Lavaredo (formerly UltraDolomites, with 1000 seats), the 50-kilometer Lavaredo (formerly Cortina Trail, with 1,800 seats) and the 20-kilometer Lavaredo (formerly Cortina Skyrace, with 600 seats). Registrations for the 10-kilometer Lavaredo can be made from 1st December on the lavaredo.utmb.wold.it website.

