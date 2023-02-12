At midday, there was no overflow. Calmly, about fifty supporters have decided to wait for the players of Paris Saint-Germain at the end of training this Sunday morning. The supporters, who responded to a call on social networks (not from the Collectif Ultras Paris, the main group of ultras) began to regroup around 11:30 a.m., supervised by the national and municipal police.
The first players came out later, after 1:30 p.m., under the whistles of the people on the spot. A peaceful action aimed at showing the dissatisfaction of club lovers two days before the reception of Bayern Munich in the knockout stages of the Champions League.