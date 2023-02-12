Home Sports About fifty disgruntled PSG supporters at Camp des Loges
At midday, there was no overflow. Calmly, about fifty supporters have decided to wait for the players of Paris Saint-Germain at the end of training this Sunday morning. The supporters, who responded to a call on social networks (not from the Collectif Ultras Paris, the main group of ultras) began to regroup around 11:30 a.m., supervised by the national and municipal police.

The first players came out later, after 1:30 p.m., under the whistles of the people on the spot. A peaceful action aimed at showing the dissatisfaction of club lovers two days before the reception of Bayern Munich in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

