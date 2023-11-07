The Feelies, review of Some Kinda Love.. (2023)

It seems that the tributes and recognitions towards The Velvet Underground have been multiplying in recent years, also enhanced by the magnificent documentary by Todd Haynnes in 2021. Although perhaps it is only an optical effect, coinciding with that tenth anniversary of Lou Reed’s death that occurred last October 27. Because the truth is that very few bands have been as evidently influential in future generations of rock as the New York band, who have embraced their albums as basic support when feeding their own work. One of those formations in which the reflection clearly crystallized was The Feeliesconverted in turn (and on another level, of course) into a totem of North American indie of the eighties, thanks to that impeccable debut title “Crazy Rhythms” (A&M, 80) and unforgettable blue cover emulated by Weezer in the 90s.

The New Jersey band, which years later returned in good shape with “Here Before” (None Records, 11), paid his particular tribute to Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison and Moe Tucker (in his classic lineup with Nico) at the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City in October 2018. A performance now recovered and materialized in this album, in which The Feelies They perform with feeling and devotion a total of eighteen songs selected from the “La Velvet” catalogue. A representation that relies on reliable recreations as the main mode of review, thus leaving a document in which maximum respect is an inexcusable reason. So much so that, at times, an additional level of risk or personality may be missing when undertaking the rereading in question, although it is true that the compositions of Reed and company themselves fit like a glove within the book of The Feelies style.

This is what the influences have and, in any case, the somewhat dirty and garage sound that presides over the recording is appreciated, providing a much-needed authenticity when it comes to representing the work and miracles of the combo and undertaking incorruptible songs like “I’m Waiting For The Man”, “Run Run Run”, “Sweet Jane”, “There She Goes Again”, “All Tomorrow’s Parties”, “White Light/White Heat”, “That’s The Story Of My Life” or that perfect closing in the shape of “Oh! Sweet Nuthin’”. “Some Kinda Love Performing The Music Of The Velvet Underground” In short, it complies with everything that would be expected from a product like the one in question. A good concert, performed by a band that has reserved a small place in our hearts, paying well-deserved homage to another that has directly secured its place in history. And, by the way, a real candy for followers of either group and the like.

