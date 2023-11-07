The Russian Olympic Committee challenges its suspension by the IOC before the Court of Arbitration for Sport

The headquarters of the Russian Olympic committee in Moscow, October 13, 2023. EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / REUTERS

The Russian National Olympic Committee (NOC) had already denounced the character ” policy “ of the measure, he is now contesting it before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). On Monday, November 6, the body announced in a press release that it had received the matter of the suspension of the Russian NOC by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The jurisdiction based in Lausanne (Switzerland) has started “ the exchange of written conclusions between the parties” and the constitution of the arbitration panel, but has not yet set a hearing date or deadline to resolve the dispute, it said in a press release.

Prise ” with immediate effect “, it dates back to October 12. The IOC had sanctioned the country’s Olympic body for having placed, a few days earlier, “unilaterally” under his authority, the regional sports organizations of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia, located in eastern Ukraine, occupied by Kremlin troops.

If the suspension automatically deprives the Russian NOC of Olympic funding, it has, however, no impact on the presence of athletes from the country – under a neutral banner – at the 2024 Games in Paris, which will be decided by the IOC “at the appropriate time”.

