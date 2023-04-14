The tennis players who will participate in the qualifications of the Serbian Open have arrived in the city of Vrbas.

Source: YouTube/RTRS

The Serbian Open ATP tournament will be held from the 17th to the 23rd in Banja Luka, where everything is ready for a tennis spectacle.

On Wednesday, the tennis complex was opened, where it will be played, and it is also known what security checks will be carried out and which streets will be closed to traffic during the Serbian Open.

The tournament starts on Monday, but the qualifiers will be played the day before, the participants of which arrived in Banjaluka today.

The plane from Nice with the tennis players who will play the qualifiers landed today at the airport in Mahovljani near Banja Luka.

The qualification draw should be held today, and on Saturday we will find out the pairs of the first round, that is, the complete skeleton of the Serbian Open.