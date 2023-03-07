Sergej Trifunović, Boris Milivojević and the actor who recently delighted Hollywood Nikola Đuričko, again on the big screen in the continuation of the cult film

Source: YouTube/screenshot/The funny side of the movie

21 years ago, she met Serbia Popa i Maretatwo musicians trying to release a record with the help of an old school friend, who is anything but friendly to them.

Popa and Mareta are in the movie “Lightning!” played by Sergej Trifunović and Boris Milivojević, and Gojka, whom everyone calls Gojko Sisa in the production, actor Nikola Đuričko, whom we had the opportunity to watch in the series “Stranger Things” alongside Winona Ryder.

Although the film is remembered for the iconic lines of Nebojša Glogovac, who as a policeman threatened to “arrest both Dolce and Gabana”, everyone also remembers the moment when Gojko says “You are a beautiful mother”.

This is what Gojko looks like in the sequel:

Source: Youtube/Munje again

Some of the other lines of Gojko Sisa, who uses every opportunity to take revenge on Popo and Maret for bullying at school, are: “You’re going to fuck me”, but also “There’s no fluid between us anymore”.



Nikola Đuricko Source: YouTube/Smešna Strana Filma

Now, two decades later, the sequel of the film arrives, in which we have the opportunity to see what the old heroes look like today, but also to see new actors, among them Dragan Marinković Maca and the legendary Seka Sablić.

Watch the trailer:



Lightning Again Source: YouTube/Munje Opet

(WORLD)