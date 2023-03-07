On March 7, Nubia launched the Nubia Z50 Ultra at the new product launch conference. This flagship phone is equipped with a 6.8-inch flexible OLED full screen exclusively provided by BOE (BOE), and adopts the fourth-generation screen through innovation. The technology solution for the lower camera has achieved a leap forward in terms of image quality display, operational performance, aesthetic design, and eye protection. BOE) has strong technical strength and industry leadership in the field of flexible OLED displays.

Thanks to BOE’s industry-leading high-end flexible OLED display technology solutions, the Nubia Z50 Ultra is equipped with its new generation of under-screen camera technology, which completely cancels the camera hole of the front camera on the original screen and replaces the front camera Built-in under the display screen, it brings a new experience of comprehensive colorful display on the screen. At the same time, based on the ultimate pursuit of high-quality display of mobile terminals by both parties, Nubia Z50 Ultra adopts the “one-drive-one” technology pioneered by BOE (BOE), that is, one pixel circuit drives one OLED pixel unit. On the basis of the area pixel density, by optimizing the spatial arrangement of the camera area pixels and increasing the amount of light entering the camera area under the screen, the “camera area” and the “main display area” can simultaneously achieve a high resolution of 400PPI. In addition, based on the powerful optical simulation capability and imaging algorithm, the circuit design is further optimized to reduce the degree of light diffraction, reduce glare and greatly improve the imaging resolution. The perfect experience brought by the screen.

It is particularly worth mentioning that the Nubia Z50 Ultra breaks through the aesthetic design. While continuing the classic design of the full screen, it is equipped with a narrow bezel design to further increase the screen ratio and bring users more extreme visual enjoyment. In terms of image quality display, BOE (BOE)’s leading wide color gamut technology is adopted, and the DCI-P3 color gamut exceeds 100%. The picture display is clear and delicate, and the original color is restored. In terms of operational performance, it supports up to 120Hz multi-frequency dynamic refresh rate, and is adapted to a four-finger touch sampling rate up to 960Hz. The screen touch operation is smooth and smooth, fully meeting the needs of multiple scenarios such as games, audio and video. At the same time, the brand-new blue diamond pixel arrangement independently developed by BOE (BOE) is adopted to optimize the underlying logic structure of the pixel display, which greatly eliminates the fine graininess of the screen display, and the image quality display is fully upgraded.

Aiming at pain points such as eye damage caused by long-term use of mobile phones, BOE (BOE) continues to bring consumers a more comfortable screen visual experience on the basis of upgrading the under-screen camera technology and matching screen eye protection technology. The Nubia Z50 Ultra is equipped with BOE (BOE) ultra-high frequency PWM dimming mode, which can greatly reduce the potential damage to the eyes caused by screen strobe in dark light environments. It is worth noting that this screen has also passed the UL eye protection certification, which greatly reduces the proportion of harmful blue light generated by the screen, allowing users to enjoy high-quality full-screen display while bringing double protection for eye protection and health.

As a leading company in the global semiconductor display industry, BOE (BOE) has been deeply involved in the field of flexible OLEDs for more than ten years, with more than 28,000 related patent applications. Smart integration of functions such as off-screen cameras, off-screen fingerprints, and 3D touch, “Screen Power” brings industry-leading technological innovation solutions to global customers. Looking forward to the future, BOE (BOE), which has ushered in the “Thirty Years”, will continue to empower new smart terminal products in various forms through “Powered by BOE”, and accelerate its growth into the setter of industry standards and the leader of technology trends. Climb the peak again in the field of flexible OLED display, and bring more beautiful “view” worlds from flexible display technology to hundreds of millions of consumers around the world!