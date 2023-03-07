5
- The annual growth rate of China’s military budget is higher than that of GDP, analysis: the party-state’s sense of insecurity has increased Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- China’s 2023 military budget will increase by more than 7% annually, focusing on national security DW
- Is a US-China war inevitable?Li Keqiang ordered to “prepare for war” 2023 CCP’s defense budget increases crazy SOH_NEWS_CN
- Current Affairs Jingwei (March 7, 2023) – China’s defense budget increased by 7.2% this year, exceeding the GDP growth target of 5%. Loyalty trumps experience and ability. Can Xi Jinping’s new economic team boost China’s economy? Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- China’s military spending growth to rise to 7.2% this year Wall Street Journal
