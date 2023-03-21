The Football Association of England announced the exclusion of Aleksandar Mitrović

Source: Profimedia

The Football Association of England announced on Monday evening because Aleksandar Mitrović and his suspensions in the match against Manchester United. It was announced that the Serb will receive a “longer sentence” because the usual sanction for expulsion in this situation would be “obviously insufficient”.

After scoring to give Fulham a 1-0 lead, Mitrovic pushed the referee away, unhappy with his decision to award a penalty to United after a handball by his teammate Willian. Referee Chris Kavanagh immediately sent off Mitrovic, as well as Viljian for handball, and Fulham manager Marko Silva was also sent off. United used that chaos to equalize and eventually win 3:1, thus advancing to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

In addition to Mitrović, Fulham will also be fined, because “he failed to ensure that his players behaved appropriately”, while manager Silva was accused of several offences. Read the full press release from the Football Association of England:

“Fulham, Marko Silva and Aleksandar Mirkovic have been charged following an incident that occurred around the 72nd minute of their match against Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday, March 19. Before the sending off, Marko Silva used abusive words and gestures towards the referee, as well as towards to the fourth referee. He was also found to have thrown a bottle of water at the assistant referee, which is also inappropriate behaviour.”

“Also, the Football Association claims that the usual punishment that would otherwise be applied to Aleksandar Mitrović due to the exclusion would be clearly insufficient. He committed a misdemeanor – violent behavior towards the judge. In addition, his behavior and vocabulary were allegedly inappropriate, abusive or threatening after he was banned. With all that said, Fulham have failed to ensure that their players behave appropriately on the pitch“, it was announced in the press release of the local association.

