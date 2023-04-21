The game with the best graphics Unrecord shook the internet | MobIT

It is an understatement to say that the trailer of the game Unrecord delighted viewers with the quality of its graphics.

Source: YouTube / IGN

Studio DRAMA presented the trailer of its Unrecordgame, which instantly shocked viewers due to its photorealistic graphics. The clip, which lasts 2 minutes and 34 seconds, shows such a faithful shot of the shooting that some refuse to believe what they see.

Unrecord is a first-person shooter, in which players assume the role of a police officer, which will offer players something new – a view from the point of view of a wearable camera (body cam). However, what is particularly interesting is how the title of the French study looks like in action.



Thanks to faithful lighting and Unreal Engine 5 technologythe game brings an incredible level of photorealism that has delighted gamers, so comments like “How is this possible”, “The game looks amazing”, “It took me a long time to break from watching real footage”, etc.

However, how good the game looks is best expressed by the comments of users who believe that the footage is not from the game, but there are also those who refuse to believe that the final product will look like that, that is, that it is a pre-prepared render.

A few hours after the trailer was published on all major platforms, the creator of the game, Aleksandre Špindler, also spoke out, confirming that Unrecord really looks like that and that what is on the video is real gameplay. Watch the trailer:



Unrecord trejler Izvor: IGN

However, since such information did not appease the skeptics, Spindler published another video, this time directly from the software, in which the main protagonist shoots around, in order to prove that Unrecord is really that photorealistic.

For those who thought Unrecord was fake or a video, sorry.pic.twitter.com/41ESKMISy1 — Alexandre Spindler (@esankiy)April 20, 2023

When Unrecord comes out

Unfortunately, it is still unknown when Unrecord will be officially available on the Steam platform, but it is certain that it will not happen this year. The game is currently in the initial testing phase, and still too little is known about it.