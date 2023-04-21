White hair cell discovered. Goodbye to Clooney-style gray hair

Nature, the study that “erases” graying hair. The discovery

A discovery by a Japanese researcher who works at New Yorkrisks making us say goodbye forever to the charm of graying hair in men like George Clooney o Richard Gere and the equally glamorous white hair in women, like the Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis It’s smelly with his group – we read in Repubblica – he published in Nature the explanation of why, at a certain point in life, hair turns white. The problem is at the base: in the folliclethe extremity of capello sinking into the epidermis. Here are the stem cells which, as in any organ, live remaining immature and proliferating, ready to move to the point where a tissue suffers damage for fix it. The cells responsible for giving color to hair are called melanocytes.

As long as you stay young, – continues Repubblica – from the point of view of drytheir stems do a great job going back and forth into the follicle to produce the pigment. At a certain age, however, it is as if they were tired. They stop moving, aggregate and neglect their re-dyeing work. The “potential path” to find the color lost could one day pass for the metabolismwith nutrients capable of stimulate stem cells of melanocytes. The study was conducted on topi. “But it is possible that the same mechanism of melanocyte stem cells also exists in men“, explain Ito and colleagues. “If it were really so, we would have a potential path to far regress a prevention the greyinghelping blocked cells to move again“.

