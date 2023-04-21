Clemens Riedel is a fixture at Lieberknecht

Dhe stage directions for mankind’s latest flight to high come from Darmstadt. In the control center of the European Space Agency ESA in the Europaviertel there was a relaxed atmosphere last Friday when the successful launch of the “Juice” probe was announced. Their ambitious goal: the gas planet Jupiter, around 700 million kilometers away.

The stadium at Böllenfalltor is only four kilometers as the crow flies from the ESA control center, the “European gateway to space”. There, the municipal soccer club Darmstadt 98 welcomes Karlsruher SC this Friday evening at 6.30 p.m. (in the FAZ live ticker for the second Bundesliga and on Sky) at the start of the 29th matchday of the second Bundesliga. The goal set by trainer Torsten Lieberknecht is once again: stay on the ground and diligently collect points. Points for the Darmstadt flight towards the first league. In addition to Frank Ronstadt and captain Fabian Holland, Lieberknecht will also have to do without attacker Oscar Vilhelmsson for his mission, who, according to the club, has torn a muscle fiber.

Seven times in a row on the starting grid

Clemens Riedel is expected to be back on the pitch against KSC after a notable climb over the past 20 months. Last season, the 19-year-old played sporadically for the “Lilien” youth team, but in his first season exclusively with the pros, Riedel has now firmly established himself in Lieberknecht’s 3-4-3 system. He usually plays as a right-back alongside the experienced Christoph Zimmermann and Jannik Müller; all three are trained centre-backs.

The native of Hesse has enjoyed the trust of his trainer since the end of February and was last on the starting line-up seven times in a row. No wonder that Darmstadt’s sporting director Carsten Wehlmann proudly announced the early contract extension up to and including June 2026 at the beginning of April: “Clemens is an excellent example that as a youth player with the ‘Lilien’ you can make the leap into the professional field and also establish yourself there. The prerequisites for this and in the case of the young footballer are “a clear focus” and “great will”. Riedel’s market value is now estimated at 900,000 euros.

Success for your own promotion of young talent

According to his own statement, he feels “desire for the next few years” and “particularly great desire to be allowed to be ‘lily’.” injured his ankle against Sandhausen and was out for weeks: “You have to be patient, it doesn’t happen in quick succession.” And although he’s doing exactly that at the moment – always playing – you can’t count on that as a young player. At least “unless you’re a Musiala.” If Riedel has to deal with players of the caliber of Jamal Musiala in the coming season, he will at least have to improve in terms of tackle behavior. 50 percent won duels is not a top value for a defender.

Still, Riedel’s rise is good news for the second division leaders. In the recent past, the Darmstadt location was not exactly known for fruitful youth work. For nine years, the Böllenfalltor searched in vain for players from their own talent factory who made it to the pros. Most recently, Burak Bilgin succeeded in 2012. Torsten Lieberknecht is now a self-confessed youth promoter at work, who, as a Braunschweig coach, ordered today’s “Lilien” regulars Philipp Tietz and Braydon Manu to the professionals. And also in the present in Darmstadt, in the person of Fabio Torsiello, whose goal debut against Kaiserslautern was prevented by the left post, Philipp Sonn, Nico Baier (all 18 years old) or Clemens Riedel, there are several highly talented players from their own youth academy, who have played at the Lords have already been granted or are capable of.

In terms of perseverance, the “lilies” could orient themselves to the team on the Jupiter mission, which is controlled and monitored from Darmstadt. Because of the weather the day before, their start had been spontaneously rescheduled, but it was successful the following day. With this attitude, it could also work for the SVD this time with league one after the unfortunate end of the season a year ago. A win against KSC would be important after the defeat in Düsseldorf in order to maintain the five-point lead over HSV and the relegation place. And to once again make Darmstadt a good address for ascents of all kinds.