Home » Clemens Riedel is a fixture at Lieberknecht
Sports

Clemens Riedel is a fixture at Lieberknecht

by admin
Clemens Riedel is a fixture at Lieberknecht

Dhe stage directions for mankind’s latest flight to high come from Darmstadt. In the control center of the European Space Agency ESA in the Europaviertel there was a relaxed atmosphere last Friday when the successful launch of the “Juice” probe was announced. Their ambitious goal: the gas planet Jupiter, around 700 million kilometers away.

The stadium at Böllenfalltor is only four kilometers as the crow flies from the ESA control center, the “European gateway to space”. There, the municipal soccer club Darmstadt 98 welcomes Karlsruher SC this Friday evening at 6.30 p.m. (in the FAZ live ticker for the second Bundesliga and on Sky) at the start of the 29th matchday of the second Bundesliga. The goal set by trainer Torsten Lieberknecht is once again: stay on the ground and diligently collect points. Points for the Darmstadt flight towards the first league. In addition to Frank Ronstadt and captain Fabian Holland, Lieberknecht will also have to do without attacker Oscar Vilhelmsson for his mission, who, according to the club, has torn a muscle fiber.

Seven times in a row on the starting grid

Clemens Riedel is expected to be back on the pitch against KSC after a notable climb over the past 20 months. Last season, the 19-year-old played sporadically for the “Lilien” youth team, but in his first season exclusively with the pros, Riedel has now firmly established himself in Lieberknecht’s 3-4-3 system. He usually plays as a right-back alongside the experienced Christoph Zimmermann and Jannik Müller; all three are trained centre-backs.

The native of Hesse has enjoyed the trust of his trainer since the end of February and was last on the starting line-up seven times in a row. No wonder that Darmstadt’s sporting director Carsten Wehlmann proudly announced the early contract extension up to and including June 2026 at the beginning of April: “Clemens is an excellent example that as a youth player with the ‘Lilien’ you can make the leap into the professional field and also establish yourself there. The prerequisites for this and in the case of the young footballer are “a clear focus” and “great will”. Riedel’s market value is now estimated at 900,000 euros.

See also  Sirianni, scientist of the Webb telescope: "We will see the stars as they are born and we will understand the dawn of the Big Bang"

You may also like

Arezzo-Pianese: visceral passion, popular pride

Trapped with three-point problems, the Guangdong men’s basketball...

Tennis: Seles assassin Günter Parche is dead

Lega Serie A supports the “ActNow” campaign of...

Renard must rebuild women’s France — Sportellate.it

Guan Xiaodao and Ren Jiu:Paris Zwolle is brave...

DoGa cycle path | From the Dolomites to...

FC Bayern Munich: Head coach Tuchel: No comment...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

Justine Mettraux preparing for the Ocean Race

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy