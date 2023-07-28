The giant Buddha statue in Gansu temple engulfed in flames- TV Courier

A fire has engulfed a giant Buddha statue in a large temple in northwest China‘s Gansu province

A video shows the moment in which a wooden statue of Buddha, 40 meters high, is engulfed in flames. The statue was built in 1998 as a replica of an original, dating to AD 425. No fatalities have been reported and an investigation into the fire is ongoing.

July 26, 2023 – Updated July 26, 2023, 3:13 pm

