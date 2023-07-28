FC Bayern: Sadio Mané switches to Cristiano Ronaldo

LIVE Transferticker

Medical check in Dubai – Mané immediately before moving to Saudi Arabia

That’s what Tuchel says about FC Bayern’s transfer construction sites

Harry Kane, Kyle Walker, Sadio Mané – these names have been haunting the media for a few weeks. Here Thomas Tuchel explains what role the discussions about potential arrivals or departures play in Bayern’s pre-season.

FC Bayern is close to its goal of getting rid of offensive flop Sadio Mané for a lot of money. The deal should be completed this weekend. Also: A successful coach from Salzburg is also moving to Saudi Arabia. All transfer information can be found here.

Forward Sadio Mané from FC Bayern will probably move to Saudi Arabia for a lot of money. The deal with Al Nassr is apparently close to completion. According to media reports, the 31-year-old should already complete the medical check-up in Dubai on Sunday.

“We are not the first football team to experience changes during the transfer phase. And we won’t be the last,” said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel on Friday in general about transfers.

The journalist Malick Traoré, who specializes in African football, reports on an agreement between the Saudi Arabian top division club and FC Bayern.

Sadio Mané will probably leave Bayern Munich in the near future

Quelle: Getty Images/Koji Watanabe

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the talks are on the home stretch. It is said that Al Nassr is offering €37m for Mané. A year ago, Munich had transferred 32 million euros plus additional payments to Liverpool FC.

Jaissle in Salzburg released

Austria’s soccer series champions Red Bull Salzburg parted ways with their German coach Matthias Jaissle one day before the first Bundesliga game. The reason is Jaissle’s desire to move to Al-Ahli SFC in Saudi Arabia, as Salzburg announced on Friday. As various media reports, the 35-year-old should sign his contract with the new club in the near future.

The 35-year-old only told the club about 48 hours before the start of the season that he wanted to leave RB. “We are of the opinion that a coach who is so intensely concerned with a possible change of club just two days before the start of an important season should not be present at this start,” said managing director Stephan Reiter.

Coach Matthias Jaissle was released in Salzburg

Source: dpa/Sven Hoppe

At the start of the league on Saturday (6.30 p.m.), the previous assistant coaches Florens Koch and Alexander Hauser should lead the team. Former Bundesliga professional Jaissle has been Salzburg coach since the summer of 2021 and has won the championship twice and the cup once during this time.

Rose extended in Leipzig

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig has extended the contract with coach Marco Rose. As the club announced on Friday, the Leipzig native’s contract, which is due to expire next summer, has been prematurely extended by a year.

“I am very happy that I can continue to be part of RB Leipzig and write history,” said the 46-year-old in a video message from the training camp in Brunico. “Leipzig is my city.”

Neuhaus stays with Borussia

Borussia Mönchengladbach has prematurely extended the contract with national player Florian Neuhaus until June 30, 2027. This means that Borussia is not threatened with the further departure of a player whose contract is about to expire.

Neuhaus previously had a contract until June 30, 2024. “Flo came to us as a talented young player and has developed into a seasoned Bundesliga player with national team experience,” said Borussia’s sporting director Roland Virkus.

