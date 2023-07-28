Coup in Niger – General appoints himself de facto President

According to a statement read on state television on Friday, Tchiani is now “President of the National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland.” Meanwhile, the country’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, continued to be held captive by the putschists.

Presidential Guard officers arrested Bazoum in his palace on Wednesday and declared him disempowered. Niger’s armed forces sided with the rebellious military on Thursday. The putschists warned foreign states not to intervene militarily.

After military coups in Mali and Burkina Faso since 2020, Niger became the last of the three neighboring countries in the Sahel to be led by a democratically elected government. It was not until the end of 2022 that the EU decided on a military mission in Niger to combat terrorism in the region. In recent years, Niger has become the focus of Western efforts to counteract the violent advance of jihadists in West Africa and also the growing military influence of Russia.

