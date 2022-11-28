ROMA – “This morning we are running as candidates” punctuates Dario Nardella at 11.22. At that moment a shiver shakes the Quattro Fontane cinema zipillo of Florentine dem arrived by bus and envoys from every current faction and micro-faction. “But no but no, we are applying to bring ideas” the mayor jokes and smiles a second later, because then maybe the time will come but it wasn’t today, it wasn’t the Roman convention of “Idea Pd”.