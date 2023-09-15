The Governor of Kherson Declares Mandatory Evacuation of Families with Children Amidst Russian Bombing

Mandatory Evacuation of Families with Children in Kherson due to Russian Bombings

MADRID, 14 Sep. – The governor of Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced today a mandatory evacuation of families with children in response to constant Russian bombings of residential buildings in the Ukrainian region, partially occupied by Moscow.

According to a statement on the Defense Council of the Kherson region’s Telegram profile, the local authorities have made the decision to compulsorily evacuate families with children from settlements that are constantly bombed by the enemy.

In addition to the evacuation, the authorities are also working to prevent an energy collapse in the region and are preparing for emergency situations in critical infrastructure facilities during the autumn-winter period.

To ensure safety, a curfew has been imposed from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time. This announcement comes in the wake of the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office reporting the death of a minor following an artillery attack in a town in Kherson.

The province of Kherson is partially occupied following the invasion unleashed in February 2022 by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In September 2022, Russian authorities approved the annexation of the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk, Lugansk, Jerson, and Zaporiyia, considering them part of Russian territory.

As tensions continue to rise in the region, the evacuation of families with children is a crucial step to ensure their safety amidst ongoing hostilities.

