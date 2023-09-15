HSI Arrests Three Individuals for Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

HSI Arrests Three Individuals Involved in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) announced on Monday the arrest of Francisco Furiel Ramos Domínguez, Coral Rivera Mercado, and Robeletti Ramos Pagán on charges of conspiring to possess controlled substances with the intent to distribute them. The arrests followed an indictment against the trio returned by a Grand Jury on September 6, 2023.

Special Agent in Charge of HSI, Rebecca González Ramos, emphasized the need to tackle the production and trafficking of illicit drugs, which often result in fatal consequences. She noted that Drug Trafficking Organizations (DTO’s) often exploit commercial airlines for the transportation of narcotics. In response to this growing concern, the Airport Investigations Tactical Team (AirTAT) at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport has intensified its operations to safeguard Puerto Rico’s airports.

“These arrests are the result of a robust operation led by AirTAT,” stated Agent González Ramos. “We will remain vigilant and committed to deter and dismantle Drug Trafficking Organizations that seek to enrich themselves by endangering the lives of others.”

AirTAT is a joint effort involving various federal and state agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), US Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the Puerto Rico Police Bureau, the Puerto Rico Ports Authority, and the San Juan Municipal Police.

The indictment alleges that Francisco Furiel Ramos Domínguez, Coral Rivera Mercado, and Robeletti Ramos Pagán knowingly conspired to possess and distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, a controlled narcotic substance.

Prosecutors involved in the case include Assistant United States Attorney Deputy Chief of the Gang Section, Teresa Zapata Valladares; Special Assistant Prosecutor R. Vance Eaton; Assistant United States Attorney Hector Siaca of the Gangas Section; and Assistant United States Attorney Jorge Matos of the Transnational Organized Crime Section. If convicted, the defendants could face minimum statutory sentences of ten years.

HSI encourages the public to report any suspicious activity or provide information related to Drug Trafficking Organizations by calling 787-729-6969.

It is important to note that an indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

